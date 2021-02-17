Anambra APC needs N200m to conclude membership registration, revalidation exercise ― Chairman

Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has stated that party will need between N180 to N200 million to effectively carry out and conclude the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Ejidike, who addressed journalists, on Wednesday, on the ongoing APC registration and revalidation in the state, said that despite N40 million from governors, David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, the party still need much to effectively carry out the exercise.

“For the party to have successful and seamless registration and revalidation exercise in Anambra State, the party needs N180 and N200 millions to effectively conduct its registration and revalidation. We still need more money from our stakeholders to meet our target of mobilising people for registration,” he said.

According to him, the party has decided to hold a stakeholder meeting on Saturday in order to strategise on how to raise more funds for the registration.

He said that the registration and revalidation is critical to Anambra State, noting that they shall leave nothing to chance in the state.

Ejidike said that the Anambra State APC is seriously working towards free and transparent registration so that in the end people would have the opportunity to belong to the party.

The Anambra State APC chairman also stated that as part of the seriousness APC attached to the registration, it has distributed N50,000 to each of the 326 wards and N100,000 to each of the 21 local government of the state.

“Out of the N40 millions from the two governors, we have distributed the fund towards, units and committee level for the registration,” he said.

Ejidike calls on Anambra people to register with the party and move to the national party.

According to him, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has deceived the people of the state for long and it is time to face the truth.

