Insecurity: Governors meet in Aso Rock

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are set to meet tonight at the State House Conference Center, in Abuja.

Head, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting scheduled for 8 pm, will be the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last year February, has only one item on the agenda, security.

Recall some members of the NGF, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abubakar Sanni of Niger, visited Shasha Market in Ibadan to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

Details later…

