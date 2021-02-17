Insecurity: Governors meet in Aso Rock

Latest NewsTop News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Governors meet in Aso Rock, Governors support water supply, Governors Forum decries insecurity, Governors to hold emergency, retooling and accountability to citizens, police officers, SWAT, World Bank grant

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are set to meet tonight at the State House Conference Center, in Abuja.

Head, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting scheduled for 8 pm, will be the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last year February, has only one item on the agenda, security.

Recall some members of the NGF, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abubakar Sanni of Niger, visited Shasha Market in Ibadan to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Governors meet in Aso Rock  Governors meet in Aso Rock

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Governors meet in Aso Rock  Governors meet in Aso Rock

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk, reclaims spot as world’s richest person

Latest News

Nollywood actress Omotola trademarks her name

Latest News

Okonjo Iweala: You have made Nigeria and Africa proud ― ACF

Latest News

Anambra APC needs N200m to conclude membership registration, revalidation exercise ―…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More