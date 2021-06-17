Anambra 2021: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP candidate

Senator representing Anambra South, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has emerged as the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Senator Ubah who was a former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the South-East state said he was determined to oust whoever emerged as the candidate of the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He recalled that he defeated candidates of the People’s Democratic Party and the APGA in the last National Assembly election in his senatorial district.

“We gave them a hot chase in the Senate and I am going to defeat them again.”

The YPP candidate absolved his party of the crises rocking the APGA and PDP chapters in Anambra state.

“If other parties are having a crisis, it means their processes are not right. As you can see in YPP we are moving with the speed of light.”

Asked by newsmen about his contributions in the Parliament, Senator Ubah said he had initiated several bills, citing the Deep Offshore Bill which had been passed into law.

“I am representing my constituency well in the Senate. My bill for Deep Offshore Bill is giving Nigeria above N700 billion annually.

“We are unique in YPP and Anambra will see a new rave of hope. We are expecting a smooth primary and ready to take over the governorship seat in Anambra.”

He expressed the hope that despite the violence in certain states in the South East instigated by hoodlums who have remained unrelenting in burning facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the forthcoming governorship election in his state would not be truncated.

“Election is a constitutional process that must be met and the election will be conducted without chaos. YPP has the blessing of God and we meant well for Anambra.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Senator Ubah emerges YPP candidate ; Senator Ubah emerges YPP candidate ; Senator Ubah emerges YPP candidate ; Senator Ubah emerges YPP candidate.