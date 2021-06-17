Prosecute female minister indicted by EFCC boss, Ortom tells Buhari

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday called on the Federal Government to prosecute the female minister accused of laundering $37m through a property deal as disclosed by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Governor Ortom in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of selective justice.

He said that the administration of President Buhari lacks equity, fairness and justice and asked the president to reveal the identity of the indicted minister.

The governor said that the president had not fulfilled all its campaign promises, saying, “look at all the things he promised Nigerians that he will do. Is it corruption? Is it electricity, is it security or what?

“You can imagine a minister serving currently in the Federal Republic of Nigeria was caught buying a $37 million estate. And we were told by the EFCC chairman himself that this minister remitted $20million to the bank.

“And EFCC was able to track this money and got it. What have we heard about it? Who is that minister? If Mr President is a man of integrity, he should bring that minister out and let him face prosecution.”

Governor Ortom said that the present administration is known for its selective justice and added that the present administration is riddled with corruption.

“Today, you see so many corrupt people in the Federal Executive Council. People who were having cases with EFCC and all that, have you heard about them again? This is the point. And that means there’s selective justice,” he said.

Ortom enjoined the president to allow the EFCC to function in line with the law that established it.

