Alaafin, Adams tell South-West governors to promote Yoruba culture like Makinde

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams have charged other South-West governors to emulate the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde in promoting cultural tourism.

Speaking at the 2021 Asa Day held at the Cultural Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, the first-class monarch, who was represented at the event by the Basorun of Oyo land, High Chief Akinade eulogized Makinde’s efforts in showcasing the cultural potentials of the Yoruba race.

Oba Adeyemi said the Yorubas are a blessed race with rich history, values and traditions that have endured centuries but it is sad that the Yoruba culture and tradition are going into extinction.

“Asa Day has brought to the fore memories of the past including those values that have made our race a unique and distinct race among all races. So, we must applaud the convener of Asa Day World Wide Inc., Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye for partnering with the Oyo State government under Engineer Seyi Makinde to develop an annual template for cultural transformation and development,” Alaafin said.

In his remarks, the Aare Onakakanfo said there is no doubt that Yoruba has lost its culture and tradition to foreign culture and this is taken a huge toll on the general values and impression of the race.

Iba Adams pointed out that with the new development, Prince Oyatoye and his team have done the entire Yoruba race, as well as those that are promoting the culture and tradition a big favour by using a platform such as Asa Day to regain the lost glory and revive the economy of the South-West.

The Yoruba generalissimo, further, urged all culture enthusiasts to support the cause that will enhance everything that has to do with Yoruba culture and tradition.

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, commended the courage of the convener of the event, saying the event would open a new vista of hope for the state and Yorubaland in general.

“On behalf of our amiable governor Engineer, Seyi Makinde and the Oyo state government, I want to extend my appreciation to the President of Asa Day Worldwide, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye, for organising this special event in Oyo State. I want to also appreciate him for making Oyo state the pacesetter as usual for cultural transformation. The event has showcased the tourism values and potentials of Oyo and South west as a whole. All these are the ideals nurtured by the Oyo state government.

“Oyatoye had, through this event, exported Nigeria’s culture and tradition to the Canadian government and he is presently enjoying massive support and leverage from the government.

“That is why today we witnessed a large turnout of dignitaries, culture enthusiasts and foreign ambassadors who are ready to project the African culture and tradition,” he said.

In his remarks, President of Asa Day World Wide Inc. said the outfit is a non-profitable organization that was established in order to promote Yoruba culture across the globe. He added also that previous two events held in Canada were an eye-opener, saying the annual Asa Day would bring forth the desired reward for future events.

“After two successive editions of Asa Day in Toronto and Manitoba, Canada in 2018 and 2019,we decided to come down to Oyo to showcase the best of Yoruba culture and that is the reason for this event. So, I am using this opportunity to seek the support needed to take this programme to an enviable heights as it is done all over the world.”

Prominent guests present at the event include Alaafin of Oyo’s queen, Ayaba Ramat Adeyemi; former Oyo State first lady, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja; PDP Deputy Chairman, South-West, Ambassador Arapaja Taofeek; former Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Kolawole Esusu; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon Akeem Ademola Ige; his Ekiti State counterparts, Hon Wale Ojo and Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadan, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Mojisola Meshioye, Alhaja Bose Adedibu among others.

