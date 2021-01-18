Amotekun, OPC deployed as suspected herdsmen kidnap travellers in Osun

No fewer than two travellers were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night along Imo-Erin-Ijesha Road of Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

The state police command told newsmen that only two persons were abducted by the gunmen, but informed sources insisted that no fewer than eight persons were kidnapped.

Informed sources further hinted that the abducted ones were waylaid around 7.00 pm that day by the armed Fulani herdsmen who were said to have first given the victims a serious beating before dragging them into a nearby forest.

Meanwhile, the state commandant of Amotekun, Brigadier Adewinbi Basiru (Rtd) confirmed the abduction of some persons but said he could not ascertain the actual figure as at the time of filing in this report.

He assured that the abducted ones would soon be rescued by his men who had been deployed to the forest where the victims were taken.

Also, the OPC coordinator in the state, Deji Aladesewa, said his men had been deployed to the area of the incident and assured that the abducted ones would be rescued unhurt.

In her own reaction the police spokesperson in the state, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the abduction but said it was only two persons that were abducted.