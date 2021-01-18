Gunmen kill FUTA deputy registrar

A senior pastor at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Glory of God, and the Deputy Registrar of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Dr Amos Arijesuyo, was shot dead on Saturday evening along Ilesha /Akure road by suspected herdsmen.

Arijesuyo who was travelling with his driver when the suspected herdsmen attacked them was said to have sustained serious injuries from the gunshot and gave up at the hospital on Sunday evening.

The clergy was said to be returning from Ibadan, Oyo State capital, with some four other people when the ugly incident happened.

Meanwhile, the authorities at FUTA have confirmed the killing of the school deputy registrar, condemning the killing and described it as barbaric and senseless.

In a statement signed by the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo, who disclosed that Arijesuyo, Head, Guidance and Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, died on Saturday night January 16, 2021.

He explained that Arijesuyo died of injuries from the gunshots wound he suffered when his vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday January 16, 2021.

According to him, “Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30 pm.

“The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants and unfortunately some of the bullets hit Dr Arijesuyo and the driver.

“The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.”

He, however, said, “Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

“The university condemns in the strongest terms this senseless attack that has led to the untimely death of an erudite University administrator and counsellor per excellence.

“Dr Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA, the academic community in Nigeria and beyond. It is a death that should not have happened in the first place.

“It is the hope of the management, staff and students of FUTA that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the wife, children and family members of our departed colleague at this difficult period of unquantifiable grief.

“May the good Lord grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss and grant the deceased eternal repose.”