Amosun is delusional, he can’t distract me, says Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, fired back at his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, that he would not be distracted by his rantings.

Abiodun who was the special guest of honour at the grand finale of the 50th Abeokuta Club anniversary said the state is not anybody’s fiefdom, adding that he would not join issues with anyone that wants to play God.

The former governor had, on Friday, in an interview with journalists vowed to remove his successor from office in the next general election.

Amosun representing Ogun Central Senatorial district alleged that Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019, hence his resolve to mobilise his supporters and people of the state to vote him out of office.

“I am elated to have heard people saying that when we were there, we have done the works of four, five, past governors combined, we are happy that people appreciated the little we have done, you know clearly my stand on this matter, just wait very soon, you will hear from us, my stand is where I stand, I am not in support of this administration, he must be removed,” he added.

Abiodun promised that his administration would be more focused on infrastructural development in the state.

“I will not be distracted by any person or persons who have a problem with self-delusion, I will not be distracted by any person who does not appreciate that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance, we are all stakeholders in this Commonwealth called Ogun State.

“I am not going to join issues with anyone that wants to play God, I will leave them to God, God can deal with whoever is challenging his authority and wants to play God. All I can say is that what we stand for in Ogun State is an administration that is committed to providing purposeful leadership and purposeful infrastructural development across the length and breadth of the state,” he said.

The state helmsman who also noted that his administration would continue to be against the campaign of discord that will disrupt the peace and continuous development of the state added that his administration remains committed to the development of all sectors of the state economy.

Governor Abiodun expressed shock, that he still couldn’t believe that a former governor and an incumbent in 2019 would say he was rigged out during the election.

He queried: “How can we that are on the outside take on an incumbent and then be accused of rigging out an incumbent in the same party?

“Anyone can explain their failure whichever way they like, anyone can also begin to pant and threaten that they will do whatever”, Abiodun said he is not perturbed.





Abiodun who also noted that his administration would as a matter of urgency prioritise the development of the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate added that a minimum of two hundred and fifty structures would be built on the estate soon.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari Estate is one of the projects I inherited from my predecessor, that edifice in another maybe month or two, you will see that buildings will begin to be visible in that estate.

“I do not have a doubt that before the end of the year, there will be a minimum of about two hundred and fifty medium upper beautiful befitting structures,” he said.

The Governor who noted that his administration would continue to give Abeokuta, the state capital all the attention it deserves, said that the Ijaiye-Oke-Jigbo-Ake road, Saje-Mokola road as well as the Onikolobo-Adigbe road are some of the roads slated for attention by his administration.

Abiodun also informed members of the Abeokuta Club that all the roads embarked upon by his administration since it came on board were done after due consultation with traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the Abeokuta Club; Engr Tokunbo Odebunmi while noting that the club is not just a social club, but a cultural movement that analyses the past with a view to protecting the future, said that members of the club would continue to embrace oneness and love in Egbaland.

The club’s president while calling on the new inductees to cooperate with government at all levels to make the country a better place, also charged them to be law-abiding.

Odebunmi noted that the people of Egbaland are ready to continue to support the present administration in the state.

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo while appreciating Governor Dapo Abiodun for the housing projects in the state capital as well as the Panseke-Adigbe, Elite roads, amongst others, affirmed that Governor Abiodun is a man of his words.

