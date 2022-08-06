I will defend, retain my victory — Osun governor-elect, Adeleke

The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to defend and retain his electoral victory before the election petition tribunal, declaring that his emergence as Governor-elect is entrenched in total compliance with the law and will of the people.

Adeleke made this known via his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday.

According to the statement, “the Governor-Elect declared that the July 16 election was one of the most transparent election in recent Nigerian history, assuring that people’s mandate freely given against overwhelming odds will be defended and validated.

“PDP legal team is taking appropriate action on the petition filed by the APC-led government and I called on his supporters at home and abroad to remain calm as “This divine victory cannot be stolen through the backdoor.

“I urge the good people of Osun State who voted massively to reject bad governance to remain calm. We are doing the needful to defend their mandate. We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity.

“We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice. We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun State,” the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

I will defend, retain my victory — Osun governor-elect, Adeleke