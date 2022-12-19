Amosun empowers loyalists across Ogun senatorial districts

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, empowered his loyalists across the three senatorial districts in the state, for their support over the years.

He said this during a mega empowerment programme held at the Ake Palace, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, that the programme was aimed at appreciating them for their support.

Amosun currently representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, said 2,000 units of grinding machines, 2,000 units of sewing machines, 500 units of laptop/desktop computers to students, 500 units of 5kva generators, 500 generators and 100 minibuses, was distributed among them.

He explained that his supporters cut across the three senatorial districts, hence the need to compensate them.

Amosun said: “One novel thing about what we are doing today is that we are not limiting this to just Ogun Central even though Ogun Central will have more because I represent Ogun Central, but I know we have our people as well in the East and West, though Ogun East and West have their own senators and they have been giving their people things, but I’m doing this in the Central and I felt that I should extend that courtesy to our people in Ogun West and East.

“It is not only the people of Ogun Central that have been supporting me since, our people from Ogun West and East have also been supporting our course and I feel they should also benefit from this empowerment programme.

“We are distributing 2,000 grinding machines, 2,000 sewing machines, 500 deep freezers, 500 5kva generators and 500 laptop and desktop computers for our students and we are distributing 100 buses to every ward.”





The lawmaker noted that he has distributed 68 transformers, 540 solar streetlights, 48 boreholes, 440 hospital beds and renovated blocks of classrooms as part of his constituency project.