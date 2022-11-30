Amb. Ademola Rasaq Seriki, CON (Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain)

• Demola Seriki was born on 30 November, 1959.

• As a junior public servant, Demola Seriki was not satisfied with his clerical job at the Lagos City Council because his secondary school qualification would not guarantee him possible promotion to the senior ranks of public service, so he proceeded to New York, United State, where he studied for and earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degrees in the field of Accounting, Finance & Management from the City University of New York. He also attended Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government, Cambridge Massachusetts where he completed a Senior Executive Education and earned a Certificate in National and International Security.

• Seriki is a Nigerian politician, teacher, businessman and public administrator.

• He is currently the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain since January 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization-UNWTO.

• He previously served as:

—Minister of State for Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: 2009 to March 2010.

—Minister of State for Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: 2008 to 2009.

—Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development: October 2008 to December 2008.

—Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: 2007 to 2008.

—In May 2009, the Oba of Lagos, HRH Oba Rilwan Akiolu conferred on Demola Seriki the chieftaincy title: The Otun Aare of Lagos.

• Today, Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, Ambassador Demola Seriki clocks 63.

Source: Afolabi Oloko