Salako gives reason for resigning as Lagos LP chairman

Lagos Labour Party (LP) Chairman, Kayode Salako, on Wednesday, revealed reasons for his resignation as the party’s leader in the State.

According to him, he resigned to focus on his election as the party’s candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1.

Salako disclosed this in a chat with Channels Television, which was monitored by Tribune Online on Wednesday.

Tribune Online had reported Salako resigned from his position while handing over the party structure in the State to Mrs Dayo Ekong as the new chairman.

Giving reasons for his resignation, Salako said he took the decision based on the directive by the national leader of the party, Julius Abure.

“I am the candidate of the party for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1.

“The election is about 40 days’ time and I need to concentrate to face the challenges,” he said.

He added that Abure told him to nominate his replacement as chairman, and he (Salako) picked Ekong because of “her doggedness and selflessness in the affairs of the party in Lagos”.

In 2022, a support group of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi accused Salako of working against the party in the State.





The group, which identifies as Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilisation 2023 Movement alleged that he was working for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling APC in Lagos.

It added that Salako must be rooted out of Labour Party.

“Labour Party Chairman in Lagos Kayode Salako is working for Tinubu. We must root him out of the party,” the group had said.