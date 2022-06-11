The perfect smoky jollof rice

You know that smoky taste that the jollof rice we eat at parties has? Yes, there are tricks to getting that taste. We all love that smoky taste and definitely, many of us might wonder how those chefs pull it off. Not to worry, Xquisite Food got you covered.

The first trick is the pot. Make sure the pot you are using is big. The bigger the pot, the better it can handle the smokiness and make sure it is infused into the whole rice in the pot. A smaller pot might not be able to do the trick properly. An iron cast pot will also do the job well.

Secondly, let the rice burn!!! No burning, no smoky taste.

Thirdly, roast or boil your pepper mix before blending. This will aid the smoky taste too.

Finally, use a wooden spoon to mix instead of a stainless one.

Ingredients





Red bell pepper

Tomatoes

Chilli pepper

Scotch bonnet pepper

Onions

Tomato paste

Bay leaves

Seasoning (Curry, thyme, bouillon cubes, salt)

Garlic paste/powder

Broth/stock

Rice

Method

In a big pot, heat up oil and add onions, let it fry for about 10 minutes while stirring it. Then add tomato paste. Let it fry until it looks “stewy”, then add bay leaves, curry, thyme, garlic paste/powder, bouillon cubes and salt. Thereafter, add your blended pepper mixture.

Add more seasoning if needed and pour in broth/stock (liquid in which meat, fish or any other protein has been simmered in for a while). Add washed rice and mix with a wooden spoon until all the ingredients in the pot have been completely mixed with the rice. Add a little water and make sure it is just above the rice.

Now, to the most important part, seal the pot up with a foil paper before covering with the pot’s cover. Also, make sure you cook with low heat. The steam will also help in softening the rice. Do not open the pot until you can smell the burning rice for at least 10 minutes. The jollof rice must burn so you can achieve that smoky taste.

When you are sure it is done, open up and stir properly, and your smoky jollof rice is ready.

Serve with any protein and chilled drink of your choice. Bon appétit!

PHOTOS: Internet

