I have been finding it difficult to sleep at night these days due to some unresolved financial issues. Although I work in a large company, I usually avoid eating in the restaurant in order to keep away from my co- workers. I stumbled on a medical journal where a case similar to mine was described as a case of depression. Is this true? Am I depressed?

Taofeek (by E Mail)

Although it is not usual for people to go through some periods of stress and anxiety from time to time, any prolongation of such symptoms can be termed as a case of depression. Some cases of depression can be very mild and therefore manageable by identifying and treating some of the causes some of which you have enumerated. However, in some instances, you may need some form of counselling and medications by a professional. In view of this, I will strongly suggest that you seek an appointment with your family doctor as soon as possible.

