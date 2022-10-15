Is palm oil good for the body?

I used to avoid using Palm Oil to cook because of the belief that it has too much cholesterol. However, I recently read that Palm Oil is very nutritious and therefore, good for the body. Kindly explain.

Oluchi (by email)

Palm oil is obtained from the fruit of the oil palm tree. While it has a lot of health benefits, Palm oil is also believed to have a few potential side effects. Some of the health benefits include; is being a great source of antioxidants, while the vitamin E found in palm oil has been connected to improved brain health.. Certain studies appear to show that the vitamin E in palm oil can also improve heart health. The antioxidant effects of vitamin E found in palm oil seem to reduce or even halt the progression of heart disease in some patients. It also has the ability to increase the amount of vitamin A absorbed by the body. Vitamin A is a critical vitamin for the retinas and general eye health. Adding palm oil to the diet has been shown to increase your body’s ability to absorb vitamin A, and presumably other fat-soluble vitamins. However, because palm oil is a dense source of nutrition, it may have negative effects on some people. While some studies suggest that palm oil decreases cholesterol levels, others suggest that it may raise if taken in excess. Palm oil is likely healthier than butter, but you should not add palm oil on top of other types of oil.

