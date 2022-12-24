Am I an alcoholic?

I normally enjoy a bottle or two of beer every day. I find it difficult to give up the habit. I want to know if this makes me an alcoholic? Kindly let me know who is an alcoholic.

Dennis (by E Mail)

Alcoholism is usually described as a dependence on alcohol to the extent that the dependency affects the individual’s ability to perform his/her normal daily functions regularly. The condition also describes a strong, often uncontrollable, desire to drink. Although it isn’t a term that is used anymore as part of medical care, some people who are recovering from dependence still use the term ‘alcoholic’ to describe themselves. Alcoholism is also known as alcohol addiction, alcohol misuse or alcohol dependence. While you cannot at this point be classified as an Alcoholic, you must not exceed your current state so as not to become an alcoholic.

