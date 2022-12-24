Mobile phones and cancer

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Mobile phones

I use my Mobile phone a lot. Kindly let me know if I stand the risk of cancer from the frequent radiation from the phone.

Dianna (by SMS)

 

Research has confirmed that the chances of a Mobile Phone emitting cancer forming rays is very unlikely. However, if you use your mobile phone a lot, consider getting an earpiece or putting your caller on speaker so you can hold the phone away from your head. However, the biggest threat from Mobile phone use has nothing to do with cancer: Driving while talking on a cell phone puts you in the same league as a drunk driver. You’re four to five times more likely to have an accident.

