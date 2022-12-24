My husband neglected me for 5yrs, beat me all the time —Wife

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved the five- year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Fatima Abdulkarim and her estranged husband, Yusuf Danbaba over neglect by the latter.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic Law, following Fatima’s prayer of divorce on grounds of lack of love and care.

Adamu also ordered Fatima to observe Iddah, a waiting period of three months according to Islamic injunction for a divorcee or widow, before contracting another marriage.

The court had earlier urged the couple to work towards resolving their differences, adding that no marriage was free of challenges.

At the resumption of hearing, the plaintiff told the court that she had not set eyes on the defendant since the last hearing, and thus begged the court to grant her prayer.

Earlier, she told the court that she married Yusuf in 2017 according to Islamic Personal Law, but that they were not blessed with children.

She stated that her husband did not support her financially while she was going for check-ups and that she was responsible for the payment of all her medical bills.

“Whenever I talk to him about his responsibilities, it would result in a quarrel and he would beat me. I have scars on my body as a result of the beatings,” she said.

Fatima accused Yusuf of failing to take care of her in the last five years, adding that he moved out of their rented apartment five months ago.

In his response, Yusuf said he did not have any issue with his wife and was doing everything within his capacity to satisfy her.

“I cannot force my wife to love me, but I still love her,” he said.