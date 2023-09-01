Gulder lager beer, a household name in Nigeria’s alcoholic beverage industry, has again demonstrated its commitment to changing lives. The spotlight shone brightly at the ‘Gulder Ultimate Reward’ event held on August 29, at the Lascofis Bar in Ogba, Lagos. The event, according to the organisers, is a further testament to the transformative power of loyalty, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

Gulder honoured its esteemed partners, who have played pivotal roles in the brand’s journey to excellence. The selected 15 retailers received ten crates of Gulder, while the ten winners in the regions were presented with 42-inch television sets, generator sets, and deep freezers. Four sub-distributors, the unsung heroes ensuring Gulder reaches every corner of Nigeria, were each rewarded with fifty crates of Gulder and tricycles, a token of appreciation for their indispensable contributions. The winners were selected across Benin, Ibadan, Lagos-North and Lagos-South regions respectively.

However, the crowning moment of the event arrived with the announcement of the grand prize, a brand new IVM Ikenga car was presented to Alhaji Taofeek Shodiya of Tasho Limited, a long-committed distributor to Gulder’s success. His extraordinary journey and steadfast dedication to Gulder underscore the brand’s enduring message that loyalty and dedication have the power to elevate lives.

Alhaji Tasho, speaking about his experience, expressed, “Being a Gulder distributor is the best decision I ever made. It’s not just about business; it’s about being part of a family that rewards dedication and hard work. This car is not just a prize; it’s a symbol of the opportunities that Gulder provides to change lives.”

“Gulder Lager Beer has always been more than a beverage; it’s a symbol of strength, determination, and the extraordinary. At the heart of our success are the dedicated partners who have embraced these values.,” stated Chima Dim, Brand Manager, Non-Lager and Craft, Nigerian Breweries.

“We have come to be known as a home brand, a go-to brand for, family, entertainment, and relaxation. Our success story has been one encapsulated and driven by those of our consumers and distributors, and that is why The ‘Gulder Ultimate Reward’ event is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to the life-changing impact of loyalty and dedication. We are proud to say that being a Gulder distributor is not just a business decision; it’s a journey of transformation, and we look forward to many more shared successes,” he added.

Gulder remains dedicated to providing remarkable experiences and shaping the lives of its partners. The Gulder Ultimate Reward will continue to inspire and motivate partners to reach new heights while reaffirming the brand’s belief that loyalty and dedication are the keys to changing lives.

