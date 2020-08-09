God has revealed winners of Edo, Ondo governorship elections to me —Cleric

A cleric has predicted that the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in Ondo State, Mr Olurotimi Akeredolu, contesting on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), would both emerge winners of the forthcoming elections if it is duly free, credible and fair election.

Founder, Supreme Rock of Ages Evangelical Ministry, Minna, Niger State, Prophet Gbeminiyi Hassan Animashaun, made the prediction while speaking to newsmen, adding that, “even if the election is rigged in favour of the APC governorship candidate in Edo State, Mr Ize-Iyamo, he will never win the election. I want the erstwhile national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to be very careful in his conduct before, during and after the election so that he will not be disgraced publicly.”

The cleric said: “God has revealed it to me in a vision, while praying on the mountain recently that the results of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states shall be the photocopy of what should be expected by the Nigerian electorate in the 2023 general polls, especially the presidential election.”

He also noted that the ruling party should forget about winning the 2023 presidential election because “no candidate fielded by the APC can make the party to win the election as it was revealed to me by God.

“Governors Akeredolu and Obaseki shall win the governorship elections, but they should pray against sickness that is capable of cutting short their lives. Also, President Muhammadu Buhari shall complete his eight years tenure in office. The economy will never improve under his watch and he will not resign from the position nor die as a sitting president. He will hand over to an elected president in 2023,” the cleric said.

According to him, the revelation shown to him by God indicated that a civilian within the age bracket of between 55 and 60 years of Southern Nigeria and highly educated, versatile and a grassroots person shall emerge as the president on the platform of the PDP, but warned that on no account should any retired military or paramilitary person which includes former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or any other uniformed person be fielded as the presidential candidate of PDP in 2023, stressing that such a candidate shall not win the election.

