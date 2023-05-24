The Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday lifted the ban on the suspended eight assembly members and two local government council chairmen following terrorism allegations.

The lifting of the ban followed the clearance by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) which was sent by the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in correspondence to the assembly and read by the Speaker Rt. Honourable Prince Mathew Kolawole at the plenary.

The lawmakers include Daniya Rayin, Bassa constituency, Murktar Bajeh, Okehi constituency, Kilani Olumo, Ijumu constituency and Moses Akande Ogori-Magongo constituency.

Others are Mohammed Lawi Ahmed Okene one constituency, Atule Igbunu, Ibaji constituency, Suleiman Attajachi Musa, Idah and Aderonke Aro, Yagba West constituency.

While the cleared council chairmen include, Moses Olorunleke, Kabba-Bunu local government area and William Ikoojo, Ibaji of Ibaji local government area.

Reading the correspondence from the governor, the speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole said the lawmakers and council chairmen were not indicted.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole, has directed the clerk of the house to invite two former commissioners and the former Auditor General for screening.

Recalled governor Yahaya Bello during the week reappoint some of the commissioners and others who contested for the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election which saw Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman as winner of the governorship primary election.

The screening nominees include Asiwaju Idris Asiru, Salami Momoh Ozigi and Yakubu Okala.

The speaker gave the directive following a correspondence forwarded by Governor Yahaya Bello to the assembly asking the house to clear the nominees after their Participation in the state governorship primaries.

