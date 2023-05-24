A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a former Presidential candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim has congratulated the Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on his emergence as the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, Olawepo- Hashim explained that the emergence of Governor Abdulrazaq, coming on the heels of his recent re-election and a few days before his inauguration for a second term in office, has confirmed his sterling leadership qualities, which has propelled his performance as Kwara governor in the last four years.

He added that “for a long time, Governor Abdulrazaq has been known as one not only endowed with extraordinary leadership traits but a Nigerian of repute whose sterling qualities, managerial skills and humility in the art of governance, stand him out among others.”

According to him, “I am proud to state that your humility and exemplary life of service have recommended you to your colleague Governors who have found you worthy to be first amongst equals as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ forum.”

He prayed that while the governor has pledged to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF as a most credible, authoritative, influential and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution, and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, God Almighty will continuously protect him and grant him wisdom to discharge his responsibilities.

He equally rejoiced with the good people of Kwara State for the remarkable achievement and expressed confidence that the governor will use his new position for the good of the country.

“I felicitate the Governors for having such a man of honour and distinction to lead the NGF,” Olawepo-Hashim added.

While noting the governor’s promise to ensure regular consultation with his colleagues to build consensus, Olawepo-Hashim enjoined the Governors, irrespective of party affiliations, to support and rally around the new Chairman in this task of building the nation.

