Nkechi Blessing, a Nigerian actress, responded to claims that Adunni Ade owed late actor Murphy Afolabi money.

The funeral committee publicly criticized Adunni Ade for her alleged debt to the dead in a video that has been making the rounds online.

Adunni Ade, however, quickly responded to the allegations, vehemently disputing them and saying that she had previously repaid the money to Murphy Afolabi before his tragic passing.

Adunni Ade’s rebuttal exposed the inconsistencies underlying the debt charges.

In expressing her support for Adunni Ade, Nkechi Blessing emphasized the difficulties faced by people in the film business.

She said that persons in positions of power will use all means necessary to bring down a person who becomes the subject of hatred in the industry.

Related News No Content Available

She said, “If they don hate person for that their industry they will go to any length to see that person fall. Thank God say man no be God…. It’s well!”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE