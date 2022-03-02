Alleged money laundering: Ex-Imo gov, Ohakim, disowns Asokoro property, $2.29m cash

Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim on Wednesday, told a Federal High Court, Abuja that he is not the owner of a property at the Asokoro District and $2.29 million linked to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The property located at 60, Kwame Nkrumah Street, Asokoro, Abuja and the $2.29 million were traced to Ohakim by the anti-graft agency as products of fraud and hidden from the public.

But Ohakim, in his defence in the three-count money laundering charge filed against him, denied ever asking one Abu Sule, an EFCC witness to purchase the property in his name and also denied ever releasing $2.29 million cash to the same person to purchase the Asokoro house.

Ohakim, who was led in evidence by his lead counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN), claimed that he never met the said Abu Sule in his life and could not have handed over the alleged sum to him.

The former governor who opened his defence in the charges against him told the trial Judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri that he had never seen $2 million cash in his life.

EFCC witness, Sule Abu who had earlier testified against him had told the Court how Ohakim invited him to Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, handed over the $2.29 million to him with a mandate to purchase the property in Asokoro District for him.

The witness had further told the court that the transaction took place in the night with nobody present at the Lodge.

However, Ohakim dismissed the EFCC witness’ evidence adding that it is practically impossible for any Governor’s Lodge not to have a minimum of 50 visitors at any particular time and added that, a serving governor must have with him, his Personal Secretary, his Special Adviser and Aide De Camp (ADC) along with a retinue of other security operatives.

Ohakim however admitted ownership of a bank account with number 5010140626 with Fidelity Bank he used in purchasing a N270 million house at Maitama District in Abuja as against the Asokoro house traced to him by EFCC.

Meanwhile, Justice Babatunde Quadri has fixed April 27 and 28, 2022 for further trial in the matter.

The EFCC is prosecuting Ohakim, who was Imo State Governor between 2007 and 2011, on three counts of money laundering.

The prosecution accused Ohakim of purchasing the said property with a cash payment of $2.29m which was said to be the dollar equivalent of N270m in November 2008.

He was also accused of failing to declare the property as part of his assets when asked by the EFCC to do so.

