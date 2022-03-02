Olubadan-designate advocates stringent measure on recovery of stolen artefacts

The Olubadan of Ibadanland designate, Chief Lekan Balogun, has advocated stringent measures on the recovery of stolen artefarts from various museum nationwide.

Chief Balogun who made made the call while receiving in audience the delegation of ASA Day Worldwide at his Alarere residence, Ibadan on wednesday said nothing is left in the National museum.

Speaking through his media aides, Oladele Ogunsola, the monarch said while other nations are preserving their cultural heritage, it is other way round in Nigeria.

He said fraudsters in connivance with foreign elements are giving out out artifarts at a give away price.

The Olubadan designate, therefore, advocated stringent penalty for whoever found culpable of the dastardly act.

Expressing delight over the activities of ASA Day Worldwide home and abroad, Chief Balogun expressed his readiness to support any moves aimed at the promotion of Yoruba culture.

He said as an ardent believer of Yoruna customs and beliefs he would use is office as Olubadan of Ibadanland to preserve the rich heritage of Yoruba culture.

He, herefore, called on the youths and relevant cultural organisations in the Country to follow the good steps of ASA Day Cultural Heritage.

According to him, As an ardent believer of Yoruba customs and beliefs, I will use my office, to promote the culture and heritage of Yorubaland.

Earlier in his address, the coordinator of Asa Day Worldwide, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye, fondly called Baba Asa, said though the organisation resides in Canada, it is about Yoruba Culture.

He added that the group has set up a Yoruba Cultural Museum in Canada as well to take Yoruba cultural revival to the next level.

He stated that the group decided to pay a courtesy call on the new Olubadan in order to solicit his support towards ensuring that Yoruba culture does not go into extinction.

He said that many Yoruba children have lost interest in speaking of Yoruba language. He warned that language is part of culture and those who cannot speak their mother tongue have lost their identity.

His words: “Yoruba culture and heritage must be accepted, celebrated, and preserved. Weust showcase our cultural artefacts, our cultural attires, and everything that identifies us a Yoruba. This can help significantly in boosting out economy. It can also be leveraged on to empower the youth.

“The Asa Day Worldwide is the organiser of Asa Day. It is an annual event. We held the programme in two places in Nigeria, Ibadan and Lagos as well as Canada in 2021. We are looking forward to Asa Day this year in Lagos, Ibadan and Canada. We have cultural museum in Canada to ensure that out culture and heritage are well protected. We shall work with other cultural Yoruba groups to ensure repatriation of looted Yoruba artefacts.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Olubadan-designate advocates stringent Olubadan-designate advocates stringent

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Olubadan-designate advocates stringent Olubadan-designate advocates stringent