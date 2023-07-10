Former Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose has slammed critics asking him to give account of how he appropriated funds during his tenure as governor of the State.

Fielding questions on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday, furious Fayose told his critics to “go to court” adding that he made his money outside politics.

When asked if he would publish details of how he administered state funds as Ekiti governor, he answered; “That’s a very meaningless question. They have charged me to court, anybody that is not satisfied should also take me to court.

“How can I be explaining how I spent (Ekiti money)? I was one governor that never borrowed a dime. Ekiti people cannot forget me for the good works I did.

“Do you (referring to the anchor) think I’m a pauper? I made my money before you became a presenter. So don’t go there at all. If anybody’s money is missing, let them go to court.”

The PDP chieftain and his company, Spotless Investment Limited are being prosecuted over an alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on July 2, 2019, re-arraigned Fayose and Spotless on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and stealing.

The defendants were first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

The case was later adjourned till May 8 and 9 and June 6, 8, 2023 for continuation of trial.

