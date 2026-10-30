Allah’s will must prevail over 2027 presidency, Tinubu declares in Makkah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the will of Allah will prevail in the forthcoming general elections.

Tinubu made the declaration in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he is presently performing the lesser hajj, Umrah.

Amongst contenders for the 2027 presidential election to hold on January 16, 2027 are the incumbent and All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; former vice president and Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC); Atiku Abubakar; Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi; and Oyo Governor and candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, Seyi Makinde.

Asked by newsmen about his chances for a fresh mandate, Tinubu declared that he has enormous faith in God, who secured victory for him in the 2023 election.

He noted that his visit to Saudi Arabia was significant.

He said: “It’s very, very significant. I believe the love of the people, the commitment to the job, and the physical commitment to it. I believe that Allah’s wish in His court must prevail. And there’s no other God but Allah.

“Allah is the only one who can define a human being, what he will be, and what he will become. We just pray for our nation. We pray for everyone to live in harmony, happiness, and faith in God Almighty.”

Asked to describe his experience so far on his pilgrimage, Tinubu said: I feel good. I feel fulfilled.

“It’s a spiritual thing for me and the country, Nigeria. I’m grateful to Allah for this opportunity. “

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, who is equally in the Holy Land with President Tinubu, also said peace remains paramount for the success of the forthcoming electoral process.

He said: “The most important thing is the return of peace and tranquility to Nigeria. We pray that Almighty Allah shall give us lasting peace and tranquility in Nigeria. As we are coming closer to the election, we pray that everything will go well, and God will give us a better future, so that everyone in Nigeria will enjoy it.

“We believe there is nothing better than peace. We believe there is nothing better than unity of our own country, and therefore we should do everything possible that will ensure peaceful election.”

President Tinubu, who left Nigeria on Thursday, is expected back in the country next week.