Barau hails accreditation of 20 courses at FUST Kabo

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has congratulated the management of the Federal University of Science and Technology (FUST), Kabo, Kano State, following the accreditation of 20 courses, including medical programmes, ahead of the institution’s maiden academic session.

Barau urged the university’s Governing Council, management and staff to sustain the achievement by upholding the highest standards of academic excellence and ensuring quality education for Nigerian youths.

The statement was signed by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, on 30 October 2026, a copy of which was made available to the press in Kano.

The Deputy Senate President made the remarks on Thursday when the Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the university’s Governing Council, Chief (Mrs) Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, led members of the council on a courtesy visit to him at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Laoye-Tomori, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, described the accreditation of the 20 courses as a significant milestone that had positioned the institution to commence academic activities on a solid foundation.

She also commended Barau for his contributions to the establishment of the institution, from its initial status as a federal polytechnic to its subsequent conversion into a university.

According to her, Barau initiated the process in 2016 by sponsoring a bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, before facilitating its conversion into a full-fledged university in 2025.

“Senator Barau started this journey in 2016 when he sponsored the bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Kabo. He had a clear vision for the future of Nigerian youths, particularly those in Northern Nigeria,” she said.

She added that the accreditation of the 20 courses, including medical programmes, was a testament to the progress recorded by the institution.

On behalf of the Governing Council, management, staff and students, Laoye-Tomori expressed appreciation to the Senator for his contributions to the development of the university.

In his response, Barau congratulated the council, management and staff for securing the accreditation within a relatively short period, describing the achievement as a remarkable step towards the institution’s academic take-off.

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He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the bill that facilitated the conversion of the institution into a university.

Barau reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the university, stressing that investment in education was essential to developing Nigeria’s human capital and preparing young people for national development.

“I remain committed to supporting the institution in every way possible because our greatest asset as a nation is our human resources, particularly the youth,” he said.

“We must ensure they have the access to quality education and the necessary skills to drive national development.”

The accreditation is expected to strengthen the university’s readiness to commence academic activities and expand access to higher education, particularly in science, technology and medical-related fields.