All set for Youth Sustainable Energy Hub launch

All is now set for the launch of the Youth Sustainable Energy Hub (YSEH).

The YSEH is the first of its kind global platform showcasing the work of youth practitioners in the sustainable energy sector.

Keynote speaker at the event slated for November 11, 2020 is Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

Also speaking is Martin Keller, Director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and President of the Alliance for Sustainable Energy.

The Youth Sustainable Energy Hub is a flagship project developed by SDG7 Youth Constituency (SDG YC) in partnership with the world’s leading energy and climate change organisations.

According to information of the hub’s website, “Throughout September, we received over 250 submissions of projects advancing the targets of SDG7. On November 11, we will announce the selected projects, present planned follow-up activities and receive remarks from partner organisations.”

Welcome and opening remarks will be done by Chiagozie Udeh, Global Focal Point of SDG7 YC.

The project will be a milestone for galvanising youth engagement in sustainable energy as we are reaching the halfway mark in the Decade for Sustainable Energy and entering the Decade of Action.

SDG7 Youth Constituency, the organisers of the project, is the official engagement mechanism for young people in UN processes focused on energy topics and acts toward youth engagement in other energy-related initiatives in the multilateral system.

SDG7 YC’s primary partners are UN-Energy, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

