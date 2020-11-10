Experts warn U.S.A of worst pandemic amid cold season

U.S. Experts have warned that the COVID- 19 pandemics could spiral into its deadliest phase as the U.S. is ill-prepared for the upcoming cold season and holidays.

According to the article published Sunday by The Guardian, the U.S. is heading into a fall holiday season marked by family gatherings and longer periods indoors, while the signs of further COVID-19 restrictions are basically non-existent.

Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System in Georgia said Washington’s strategy toward the pandemic boils down to one word- hope, which is not a strategy.

He predicted that the daily number of new cases in the U.S. could reach 200,000 by Thanksgiving if the country’s public health measures continued as they currently operate.

Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor at Brown University told The Guardian that “we are heading into the very worst of the pandemic right now.’’

Ranney said that the fate of the country in the pandemic depends much on the next two months.

The situation could be exacerbated as U.S. businesses are exhausting their pandemic relief aid, an ominous sign foreboding more layoffs and bankruptcies, the report said.

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported a record-high average daily increase of COVID-19 cases at nearly 100,000, a new milestone since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The country’s national tally of COVID-19 cases has topped 9,944,000, with over 237,400 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

