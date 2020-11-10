Experts warn U.S.A of worst pandemic amid cold season

U.S. Experts have warned that the COVID- 19 pandemics could spiral into its deadliest phase as the U.S. is ill-prepared for the upcoming cold season and holidays.
According to the article published Sunday by The Guardian, the U.S. is heading into a fall holiday season marked by family gatherings and longer periods indoors, while the signs of further COVID-19 restrictions are basically non-existent.
Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System in Georgia said Washington’s strategy toward the pandemic boils down to one word- hope, which is not a strategy.
He predicted that the daily number of new cases in the U.S. could reach 200,000 by Thanksgiving if the country’s public health measures continued as they currently operate.
ALSO READ: PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly
Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor at Brown University told The Guardian that “we are heading into the very worst of the pandemic right now.’’
Ranney said that the fate of the country in the pandemic depends much on the next two months.
The situation could be exacerbated as U.S. businesses are exhausting their pandemic relief aid, an ominous sign foreboding more layoffs and bankruptcies, the report said.
The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported a record-high average daily increase of COVID-19 cases at nearly 100,000, a new milestone since the onset of the pandemic in the country.
The country’s national tally of COVID-19 cases has topped 9,944,000, with over 237,400 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(NAN)
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE