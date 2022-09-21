Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh agree to sheathe swords over land dispute

After a life was lost last Friday during a renewed communal crisis over land ownership, leaders of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State have agreed to sheathe their swords.

The truce was reached on September 17, at the Government House Annex, DBS Edjeba in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that one person, Frank Amakiri, 36, was killed last Friday in a renewed boundary land dispute before security agents were drafted to the scene to halt further bloodletting.

At a meeting among leaders of Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh, the Delta State Police Command and other stakeholders, the two warring communities agreed to cease fire.

They also agreed at the peace and security meeting that anyone caught breaching the peace of the area should henceforth be dealt with, accordingly.

Representatives of the two communities were Chief CC Whisky, Comrade Shell Okakota Godfruit and Chief Otto Ogbiru Vetah for Aladja; and Chief Anthony Jolomi, Hon. Deribofa Oweikpodor and Chief Lucky Oromoni for Ogbe-Ijoh.

Also in attendance were the local government chairman of Warri South-West, Taiye Duke Tuoyo and the vice chairman of UDU Local Government Area, Mr Eloho Awinoron.

Representing the Delta State Commissioner of Police at the meeting were the divisional police officers, including CSP Aliyu Shaba and SP Kabiru Audu.

It was further agreed that the ongoing boundary demarcation, which ignited the latest communal clash, be put on hold in the meantime.

While the demarcation was postponed for the moment, the communities also agreed to keep the peace among their members after expressing their grievances, adding that anyone caught on the wrong side of the law would be dealt with.

All arms and ammunition still being harboured in any of the communities were to be voluntarily submitted to the security agent was resolved.

Apart from the leaders of the feuding communities, other stakeholders present at the meeting were the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, Police Area Commander Burutu and the representative of the Commanding Officer, 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Uzor, has promised that the state government will compensate those who lost some parts of their properties to the ongoing boundary demarcation before commencement of the next phase of the demarcation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, who was represented at the meeting noted that any further escalation of the crisis between the communities will not be treated with levity, warning that whoever is found wanting will be duly prosecuted.





He assured them that at the end of the ongoing investigation, those behind the incident will have their day in court.

