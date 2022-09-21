Senate screens Ariwoola as CJN today

The Senate has concluded plans to screen the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday this week for confirmation of his appointment in a substantive capacity.

The screening and possible confirmation of Justice Ariwoola by the Senate was announced on Tuesday, at the plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan accordingly appealed to all senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required rigorous drilling of the Acting CJN for substantive capacity as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“Please, as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.

Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for the annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

