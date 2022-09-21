Lawan missing, Akpabio survives, Kachikwu makes list as INEC releases presidential, NASS candidates

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday released final list of the 18 eligible presidential candidates, their running mates, as well as 4,223 candidates for National Assembly seats ahead of the next general election.

The commission had, in June, released the particulars of nominated candidates for claims and objections.

All the presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties made the list. They include Senator Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Chief Lateef Kola Abiola, candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikuwu, also made the list, despite his purported expulsion by the National Working Committee (NWC) of his party led by Ralph Nwosu.

Kachikwu and national chairman of his party have been embroiled in leadership tussle in the past three week.

Amidst the controversy trailing the certificates of certain presidential candidates, checks revealed that Tinubu of the APC submitted only his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP filed his General Certificate of Education and Masters degree.

The LP candidate, Peter Obi, submitted his First School Leaving Certificate, WASC/GCE and a degree certificate. Further checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that two term Akwa- Ibom State governor and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who have been involved in cold war for the senatorial ticket of Akwa Ibom North West with Udom Udo Ekpoudom, made the list, as the latter finally lost out.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had, last week, declared Akpabio as the valid candidate for Akwa Ibom North West.

For Yobe North, which has incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as serving senator, the INEC left the slot for the senatorial ticket vacant.

Lawan and Bashir Sheriff Machina are presently involved in litigation for the ticket. Machina had since proceeded to challenge the pronouncement of Senator Lawan as valid candidate by the APC NWC led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

Machina is contending that efforts to replace his name with Lawan, who, he said, did not participate in the primary of the party.

He said: “I don’t know whether it was erroneous, my name was not in the list of the names that was said to be presented today to INEC. For the avoidance of doubt, I remain the candidate duly elected for the APC Yobe North Zone C senatorial zone. I did not withdraw for anybody and will not withdraw.”

A statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Ed- ucation Committee, gave a breakdown of the 4,223 candidates for National Assembly seats.

“For legislative elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for federal constituencies, that is, House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 legislative positions,” the statement read.

The commission also gave a breakdown of gender of the candidates, including Persons with Disability. “In terms of gender distribution, 3,875 candidates are male, made up of 35 for presidential and vice presidential; 1,008 for Senate and 2,832 for House of Representatives.

“Similarly, 381 females comprising one for presidential, 92 for Senate and 288 for House of Representatives are contesting. There are also 11 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the race,” it added.

The commission restated provisions of the Electoral Act as it maintained that “no withdrawal or substitution of candidates is allowed, except in the event of death, as provided in Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act or pursuant to an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.”

It added, “The list published today contains the names of candidates validly nominated for national elections at the close of party primaries and the period earmarked for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“The final list of candidates for state elections (governorship and state constituencies) will be published on October 4, 2022 as already indicated on the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.”