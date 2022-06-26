Alade market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order

The CEO of Adamakin Works and Investment Ltd, Akinfolabi Akindele has called the attention of the Lagos State Judiciary to what he termed the disobedience of the court’s order by another applicant on the construction of Alade Retail Market in Allen Avenue, Lagos.

Justice Y. G. Oshoala of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja had issued a bench ruling on March 2, 2022, asking all parties in a suit delineated ID/11099LMW/2021, to stop construction on Alade Retail Market in Allen Avenue pending determination of the controversial issues surrounding the ownership.

Akindele has however called the attention of the court to the fact that the Claimant/Applicant, Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. is flouting this order and if it is not called to order and punished for contempt of court, the situation would lead to breaking down of law and order.

Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. had initiated the suit and secured the injunction order against the Inspector General of Police, The Sector Commander, FIB Special Tactical Squad, Ikeja, and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi

Others covered by the order are Asp Tominiyi Adedayo of Property Fraud Section, Special Fraud Unit, Adamakin Investments & Works Limited, Mr Akinfolabi Akindele and Lagoon Park Global Resources.

According to Akindele, the impunity and carefree attitude being displayed by Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. are such that make the common man lose hope in the judiciary.

“How can the same person who initiated a suit to seek a redress still mobilise police to site to disobey the order he secured against us, the order which was adhered to by all the defendants as a respect to the rule of law.

“In the interest of justice, the judiciary should deploy the court sheriff to take over the disputed land (Alade Retail Market), Akindele said, urging the Chief Judge of the state to salvage the image of the judiciary and restore hope and trust Nigerians have in the judiciary in getting redress by sanctioning Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd.

Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. had recently alleged that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo is collaborating with the police to use forged documents to initiate criminal proceedings against its owner.





The allegation, which was debunked by the Ministry of Justice, was described as unfounded, false and a calculated attempt to manipulate and evade prosecution.

The Attorney-General said the lie was concocted to forestall proceedings in a case of alleged forceful takeover of land brought against him by the state.

