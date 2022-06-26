Alade market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

The CEO of Adamakin Works and Investment Ltd, Akinfolabi Akindele has called the attention of the Lagos State Judiciary to what he termed the disobedience of the court’s order by another applicant on the construction of Alade Retail Market in Allen Avenue, Lagos.

Justice Y. G. Oshoala of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja had issued a bench ruling on March 2, 2022, asking all parties in a suit delineated ID/11099LMW/2021, to stop construction on Alade Retail Market in Allen Avenue pending determination of the controversial issues surrounding the ownership.

Akindele has however called the attention of the court to the fact that the Claimant/Applicant, Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. is flouting this order and if it is not called to order and punished for contempt of court, the situation would lead to breaking down of law and order.

Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. had initiated the suit and secured the injunction order against the Inspector General of Police, The Sector Commander, FIB Special Tactical Squad, Ikeja, and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi

Others covered by the order are Asp Tominiyi Adedayo of Property Fraud Section, Special Fraud Unit, Adamakin Investments & Works Limited, Mr Akinfolabi Akindele and Lagoon Park Global Resources.

According to Akindele, the impunity and carefree attitude being displayed by Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. are such that make the common man lose hope in the judiciary.

“How can the same person who initiated a suit to seek a redress still mobilise police to site to disobey the order he secured against us, the order which was adhered to by all the defendants as a respect to the rule of law.

“In the interest of justice, the judiciary should deploy the court sheriff to take over the disputed land (Alade Retail Market), Akindele said, urging the Chief Judge of the state to salvage the image of the judiciary and restore hope and trust Nigerians have in the judiciary in getting redress by sanctioning Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd.

Masters Reality Intl Concepts Ltd. had recently alleged that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo is collaborating with the police to use forged documents to initiate criminal proceedings against its owner.


The allegation, which was debunked by the Ministry of Justice, was described as unfounded, false and a calculated attempt to manipulate and evade prosecution.

The Attorney-General said the lie was concocted to forestall proceedings in a case of alleged forceful takeover of land brought against him by the state.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More