Rotary commissioned over 700 projects in one year — 9125 district governor

The Rotary Foundation International has commissioned over 700 projects, in line with its calling for service to humanity, in the last one year.

The district governor, Rotary Club 9125, Mr Ayoola Oyedokun, made this known on Saturday, 25th June, 2022, during his remark at the Rotary culture and award day celebration, at the Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan.

Oyedokun said, “We have made over $500,000 donations through the Rotary Foundation. Having done service projects to our very best, we have commissioned over 700 projects in the last one year, and we are still on it.”

Explaining the emphasis on culture at the ceremony, which marked the end of the Rotary year, Oyedokun said, “It’s been a wonderful year, that we have been serving humanity; we have been serving to change the lives of the society. And we have been doing things that will help us in our membership and also our culture and tradition.

“On that note, we concluded on ending the rotary year by doing a celebration to give awards, and by doing this, we are also celebrating our culture as well. And we are doing things in such a way to promote the culture of every member of our districts, which is the significance of this programme.”

Oyedokun, who boasted of the strength of the club’s membership noted that the district 9125, which he governs, has expanded to 23 states in the country, and the FCT.

“District 9125 covers 23 states, which includes the FCT, all the Northern and Southwest states, except Ogun and Lagos states.

“And one of the things we are celebrating is that we have been able to achieve a breakup to allow southwest to be on one side and the North to also be on the other side.”





The glamorous event had in attendance, over 590 registered representatives from all parts of the country, who are leaders and professionals in all walks of life.

