Alaafin was an advocate of inter-religious dialogue —Bishop Badejo

THE Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Reverend Emmanuel Badejo, has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III as an advocate of interreligious dialogue.

Bishop Badejo said this in a condolence visit to the palace of Alaafin, last Thursday.

The Bishop was accompanied by an entourage which included the Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Fr Peter Agboola; the Dean of Oyo Deanery, Very Rev. Fr Boniface Wuraola; the Director of Inter Religious Dialogue in the Diocese, Rev. Fr Julius Olayinka; the Director of Religious Education, Rev. Sr Mary-Assumpta Taiwo SSMA; and some lay faithful.

They were received by the Basorun of Oyo Kingdom and the temporary custodian of the palace, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola and other members of the Oyomesi-in-council.

The Bishop thanked God for the late Oba Adeyemi’s life, acknowledging the late monarch’s efforts in making Oyo a peaceful place for people to live and thrive.

He also mentioned that the late Oba was also very open and welcoming as he made everyone see the Palace as home to all. Speaking to newsmen at the palace, the Bishop said “the Alaafin was a special breed. First of all, he grew up in the Catholic culture though he remained a Muslim till death which is a good thing because it gave him a lot of sensibilities for interreligious relations.





“He was our friend as he was very good to us. He showed himself capable of occupying the position of the Alaafin of Oyo, he promoted culture and tradition with all his gifts and he did everything possible to keep the dignity and prestige that Oyo has been known for as a long-standing kingdom and the home of all Yorubas. He was very wise and we shall miss his intellectual prowess and his brilliant presence.”

The Local Ordinary also proceeded to pay a condolence visit to the retired Methodist Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu at his residence. The retired Archbishop is also a prince of the royal lineage to the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo and he shared a significantly close relationship with the late Oba Adeyemi as brother, confidant and friend until his decease.