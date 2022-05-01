‘Vote God-fearing people into power’

CHRISTIANS across Nigeria have been charged to actively participate in politics as well as ensure voting God-fearing people with integrity into power come 2023 general election.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, made this known at the Men Fellowship anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Church, Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Wakajaiye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan, last Sunday.

The governor’s aide, who was the chairman on the occasion stressed that Nigerians must critically examine the pedigree, capacity and the source of whoever is contesting for any political positions in the country as it would be a check to his or her performance in power.

He also charged both men and women to be proactive and defend their votes during and after election and always be ready to contribute their quota in voting the right persons into power.

The Assembly Pastor, Pastor Joseph Akinade, expressed his delight on the success of the anniversary, just as he noted that the church will not relenting in creating avenues that will foster unity in homes and men of virtue.