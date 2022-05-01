‘Vote God-fearing people into power’

Church News
By Seyi Sokoya
The Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa and the senior pastor of CAC Eagle’s Wings, Pastor Joseph Akinade, during the Men Fellowship anniversary of the church at Wakajaiye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan, last Sunday.

CHRISTIANS across Nigeria have been charged to actively participate in politics as well as ensure voting God-fearing people with integrity into power come 2023 general election.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, made this known at the Men Fellowship anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Church, Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Wakajaiye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan, last Sunday.

The governor’s aide, who was the chairman on the occasion stressed that Nigerians must critically examine the pedigree, capacity and the source of whoever is contesting for any political positions in the country as it would be a check to his or her performance in power.

He also charged both men and women to be proactive and defend their votes during and after election and always be ready to contribute their quota in voting the right persons into power.

The Assembly Pastor, Pastor Joseph Akinade, expressed his delight on the success of the anniversary, just as he noted that the church will not relenting in creating avenues that will foster unity in homes and men of virtue.

 

You might also like
Church News

Alaafin was an advocate of inter-religious dialogue —Bishop Badejo

Church News

Ajayi warns politicians not to work against God

Church News

CAC Supreme Council settles internal crisis, holds unification service

Church News

Ebenezer Obey, Ayewa, Bola Are, others honour late Mama Fawehinmi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More