The industrial advancement and wealth creation vision of Governor Umo Eno has received a boost as a partnership arrangement between the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Bank of Industry is set to birth a branch of the bank in Uyo, the state capital.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, broke the cheering news on Friday while addressing the faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during his New Year visit to the party’s State Secretariat, Atan Offot, Uyo.

He said that as part of his partnership agreement to support and boost small and medium-scale enterprises in the state, the government will partner with the bank in sourcing loans to boost small businesses at a single-digit interest rate.

Governor Eno, who urged Akwa Ibom people to take advantage of his government’s initiative in this direction, said accommodation has been provided for the bank at the 21-story Dakkada Towers, in addition to creating an enabling environment to ensure the bank’s optimal service delivery to the people.

“The Bank of Industry is opening in Akwa Ibom. We have finished working, we’ve given them space, they have set up, and by the grace of God, they will start operations in February. All that is needed is to support small and medium-scale enterprises.

Governor Eno announced that the first batch of 400 youths who registered for training in various entrepreneurial skills at the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Scheme, Ibom, LED, were done with their training and have been empowered to start up their businesses.

He therefore encouraged youths to register with Ibom-LED for the second batch of training, after which they will attract the government‘s support and empowerment for their businesses, stressing that his government will only support youths who are ready to be up and doing.

Reiterating his commitment to ensuring that thirty per cent of recruits into the Akwa Ibom State Security outfit and the Community Watch Programme are female, the governor also disclosed plans to sponsor women from the 31 local government areas to China with a view to expanding their business scopes.

He added that a similar gesture has been extended to students who have been selected to participate in the education exchange programme in the United Kingdom, explaining that the moves were part of his administration’s drive to grow small businesses and further deepen women‘s inclusion in government programmes.

Governor Eno noted that the New Year get-together of the PDP was a double celebration for him and the party, given the recent Supreme Court victory that affirmed his election as the democratically elected governor of Akwa Ibom State and appreciated God for seeing him through 26 court cases, out of which eight ended at the Supreme Court.

He acknowledged the party’s unwavering support before, during, and after the election, noting that the victory has further renewed his commitment to do better as a servant leader.

“It has been the tradition of all previous governors to come to the party house to celebrate New Year with the party members. This being my very first, I had looked up to it, and we had fixed this date, but God, who knew the end from the beginning, had a divine calendar.

“So yesterday, by the special grace of the Almighty God, the Supreme Court affirmed our governorship, affirmed all of your labour, your campaigns, your beliefs, and all of your votes, and so this calls for a double celebration. It has become both a New Year visit and a victory celebration, so we return all the glory to God.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Elder Aniekan Akpan, lauded the governor for his developmental strides in the last seven months, saying that the party was proud of him.

He described the governor’s victory at the Supreme Court as a confirmation of the people’s wish and proof that his emergence was divine, and he commended the governor for his synergy with the federal government and other leaders at the national level towards expanding the horizons of development in Akwa Ibom.

In their goodwill messages, former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, and the Director General of the Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Ambassador Assam Assam, appreciated God for the party’s victory at the Supreme Court, urging candidates of various political parties in the last governorship election to join hands with the Umo Eno-led administration in the development of the state.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said, “The judgement of the court aligns with the facts and the truth. It is a reflection of the wishes of the Akwa Ibom people as freely expressed through the ballot. I most sincerely commend my Lords, who deployed their industry in the adjudication of the matter from the tribunal, appeal, and apex courts. This judgement brings to an end all election-related cases and gives the Governor the judicial stamp of authority.”

On the Governor’s visit to the PDP, the Commissioner remarked that it came at a time when the state was not just celebrating the joy of the New Year but also the judicial confirmation of their mandate, freely delivered in March 2023. He said, “The party felt vindicated by their choice of candidate.”

He therefore advised Akwa Ibom people to position themselves and take advantage of the many socio-economic benefits inherent in the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno.

