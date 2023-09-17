The Akwa Ibom command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says no fewer than 11 people have been killed and 56 have sustained various degrees of injuries due to auto crashes in the state within the last eight months.

The sector commander, CC Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed the figure during the 2023 Special Marshal Sectoral Workshop in Uyo at the weekend.

Speaking in the workshop with the theme “Volunteerism in Road Safety Management”. Olonisaye noted that the 67 casualties recorded this year against the 166 recorded within the same period last year show the continuous reduction of road crashes in the state.

He, however, commended the Special Marshals in the state for their support in the reduction of road traffic crashes

“It is key to inform you that from January 2023 to date, there has been a notable reduction in crashes, fatalities, and injuries recorded in the state as compared to what was penned down in the same period of 2022.

“It will not be out of place not to recognise the efforts of the Special Marshals in Akwa Ibom State that have supported the achievement of reducing road crashes in the state.

“I unassumingly request all attendees to, in a timely fashion, contribute and offer suggestions on possibilities to improve on this upcoming standard of crash reduction in Akwa Ibom and indeed Nigeria to the benefit of all road users, including us,” he added.

Also speaking, the Assistant Corps Marshal Zonal Commanding Officer Zone RS6 Port Harcourt, ACM Jonathan Owoade, urged the security agencies, particularly the police, not to harass the Special Marshals but to accord them due respect while on duty.

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator, Special Marshals of FRSC, Dr Daniel Ekong, noted the voluntary arm was saddled with equal powers and responsibility to discharge all FRSC operational activities towards achieving the Corps’ vision of eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

He commended the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive, including his management team, for their efforts towards making the road safe for road users.

Ekong noted that the introduction of the speed limit device and the electronic ticket has made FRSC assume a world-class position in traffic administration and safety management.





On his part, the State Commissioner of Transport, Mr Oman Esin, lauded the FRSC for their efforts in reducing road crashes in the state, adding that the state will continue to sustain its partnership with the organisation for the safety of all road users.

He further urged all road users to observe all rules and regulations guiding road use, particularly as the yuletide season approaches, to avoid losing lives.

He envisioned that the state would soon become a model for other states in traffic management and the safety of transportation systems.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…