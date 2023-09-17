Modakeke Club One on Saturday appointed the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, as Grand Patron of the club.

The event was held at the palace of the monarch.

In its congratulatory message, the club said it decided to honour the monarch with the title because of his dedication to the development of Modakeke.

The congratulatory message further reads, “This is the Lord’s doing; it is marvellous in our eyes. The entire members of Modakeke Club One at home and abroad rejoice with you, Kablyesi, on this great occasion of your coronation and presentation of the staff of the office as the Ogunsua of Modakeke.

“Truly, the height reached by great men is not a result of a sudden flight.

“Your journey to the throne began on March 27, 1979, when you became the Arole of Ile Ogo Compound, Modakeke.

Through perseverance, dedication, forthrightness, and grace, you rose through the ranks of the Modakeke Tradicional Chieftaincy Hierarchy to the topmost position, thus qualifying for a seamless elevation to the position of the Ogunsua of Modakeke.

“Your waiting on the Lord was not in vain, and you will not labour in vain as the Ogunsua of Modakeke.

“Kabiyesi, it’s God that has enthroned you, and may He Stand by you throughout your reign to steer Modakeke to a greater height.”

In his acceptance speech, Oba Toriola thanked the club for the gesture and promised to keep working for the development of the town.

The monarch called on the indigenes of the town who were doing well across the country and abroad to join hands with him to move the town forward.





