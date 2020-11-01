Akungba crash: FRSC seeks relocation of markets from highways

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has urged administrators of Local Governments in the country to relocate markets from the highways, noting that this will help the existing operational efforts of the FRSC towards enhancing the safety of the entire motoring population.

He said the call becomes expedient to sustain effort towards making the highways safer and eradicating all incidence of road traffic crashes and its attendant fatalities.

Speaking through the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal decried the recent road traffic crash caused by brake failure and loss of control that claimed multiple lives at the Ibaka area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening.

He lamented the huge loss of lives and damage to properties occasioned by the unfortunate but avoidable occurrence, explaining that the crash occurred at about 6.30 pm on Saturday, 31 October 2020, when a DAF Truck loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market and crashed into a Toyota Camry saloon car, Toyota corolla and 3 other motorcycles.

Oyeyemi revealed that that crash involved a total of 23 people comprising 11 male adults, 3 male children, 7 female adult and 2 female children.

According to him, out of the 23 people involved, a total of 7 people comprising of 3 male adults, 3 female adult and 1 male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taking to the hospital.

“While 16 people got killed comprising of 8 male adults, 2 male children, 4 female adult and 2 female children and the dead bodies have been deposited at Specialist Hospital Ikare and General Hospital Iwaro Oka mortuaries respectively by FRSC emergency rescue teams,” he said.

The Corps Marshal who spoke extensively on the urgency of such relocation also revealed that the Corps is concerned with the rising statistics of innocent citizens who have lost their lives as a result of building markets close to the highways and has since initiated impact-oriented operational strategies to curb the menace.

He, however, lamented that the strategies no matter how good would not yield desired results if the government at the grassroots did not rise to the responsibility of relocating those markets.

While Commiserating with the families of the victims, the Corps Marshal advised road users to be more disciplined, maintain their vehicles regularly and maintain prescribed speed limits at all times especially crowded places like markets.

