Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said his support for the Plateau State APC family remains high as he will continue to work with stakeholders for the success of the party.

The SGF stated this when he received a delegation of APC stakeholders from Plateau State led by leader of the party, former Governor Simon Bako Lalong in his office in Abuja on Monday.

Akume, while appreciating the Plateau APC delegation for the visit, said it was heartwarming to know that Governor Lalong has continued to nurture and hold the APC family together even after leaving office.

He said having worked closely with the stakeholders over the years particularly with Governor Lalong with whom he shares close and warm working relationship, he has personal commitment to ensuring that the Plateau APC structure does not suffer any setback.

He also commended former Governor Lalong for his sagacity and commitment to the ideals of the APC which enabled him to successfully serve as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council and also lead the party to victory.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation Governor Simon Lalong said they were in the office of the SGF on behalf of the APC family in Plateau State to congratulate him for his appointment and also assure him that he has the support of the people of Plateau State.

Lalong said the stakeholders were very elated that the appointment of the SGF who played a key role in the establishment of the APC fulfils one of the desires of the North Central Zone to be considered for critical positions in the Tinubu administration which they played a great role to actualise.

According to Governor Lalong, the APC family in Plateau State remains intact despite the setback in the last election. He said the party has a very strong case at the Tribunal and is optimistic of reclaiming its mandate when the tribunal completes its assignment.

He said though the APC has no intention of joining issues with the PDP, it has noted with disappointment the attempt to forcefully uproot the structures of the APC in the State through unconstitutional and illegal dissolution of elected Local Government Chairmen when their tenure subsists till 2024 among other infractions.

Lalong said the party will not allow that to happen but will continue to follow the rule of law and maintain peace in the face of all provocations as the APC has the interests of the people of Plateau State at heart.

He urged the SGF to ignore the activities of some elements within the Plateau APC family who severally worked against the party but have now converged to lobby for appointment.





Lalong also assured the SGF that the Plateau APC family is praying for him and will do everything possible to ensure that he succeeds in his assignment.

On the delegation was Chairman of the APC in Plateau State Hon. Rufus Bature, Plateau APC Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda and his running mate Hon. Pam Bot-Mang, national Assembly members led by Senator Diket Plang, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, and Hon. James Lalu, former Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, minority leader House of Assembly Hon. Joe Bukar, Plateau ALGON led by Hon. Alex Naantuam, Former appointees, Members of the Plateau APC Elders Forum among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE