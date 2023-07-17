The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to obey the Court of Appeal judgement that released the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

The group declared that the detention of Kanu in DSS custody was unlawful and illegal, saying Nigerians expect the President to do the needful by unconditionally releasing him as ordered by the court.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Monday endorsed by the President General of COSEYL, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, he recalled that the statement by Vice President Kashim Shettima that the military might not solve the crisis in Northeast that using a non-kinetic solution, addressing grievances and social exclusion will end the crisis

Ibem added that the statement is a confirmation that the insecurity in the South East is caused a result of the disobedience to the court order releasing Nnamdi Kanu and the marginalization of the South East zone from the scheme of things in the nation.

He said: “Shettima’s statement has provided the lead way to what should be done to stop the sit-st-home and insecurity ravaging the South East.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander, since Shettima has come up with a workable approach towards solving insecurity in the Northeast, we demand that the same approach be adopted to solve the security challenge in the South East region.”

According to him if President Tinubu decides to disregard the Court of Appeal’s judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu from detention which will bring peace and security to the region and decides to unleash the military on the region, it then means he is on a vendetta mission on the people of Southeast for voting for Obi of the Labour Party.

He said that unless they want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the South East.

He said there has to be a non-kinetic solution to the insecurity in the South East as recommended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima for the resolution of the crisis in the Northeast.

The youth body called on President Tinubu to obey the Court of Appeal judgement by releasing Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody pointing out that adherence to the rule of law is panacea to peace, harmony and security in the nation.

