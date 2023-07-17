Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has commended the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs for impressing it on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to officially recognize and declare August 20 every year as Isese Day holiday in the state, saying the move was in keeping faith with their roles as custodian of culture and tradition.

Last week, the Lagos Obas and Chiefs met with Governor Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, where they made the demand.

While applauding the Lagos state Council of Obas and Chiefs, Iba Adams quickly recalled that he had earlier made such, saying that the traditional rulers spoke his mind, just as he insisted that he had been an advocate of this cause.

The Yoruba generalissimo expressed happiness that the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs spoke my mind on the issue, which he noted was key to the unity and progress of the state, urging Governor Sanwo-Olu to harken to the request that had been on his table “for so long.”

“I am happy that the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs spoke my mind on this important issue.

“It is a demand that is key to the unity and progress of the state. I Iearnt the request has been on the table of the governor for so long, and it is very important for governor Babajide Sanwo Olu to listen to the calls of the monarchs,” Iba Adams said.

The Yoruba generalissimo declared that the new call by the traditional rulers was in tandem with the reality of the present situation in the country, maintaining that there was a need for the traditionalists to have a day specially dedicated to celebrating Yoruba culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, the Onikate of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, who spoke on behalf of the Council, said the council had written to the Lagos State House of Assembly, noting that the request was still pending before the state lawmakers.

Oba Elegushi added that since the Christians and Muslims have their holidays, it was the right of the traditional rulers as custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition to have their own day as well, which he said is August 20.