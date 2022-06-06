Akpanudoedehe resigns membership from APC

The immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Senator representing Akwa-Ibom North-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, John James Akpanudoedehe has announced his resignation from the party.

Akpanudoedehe disclosed this on Monday (today) in a letter signed and made available through his official Facebook handle.

He noted that “his decision to part ways with the APC is a tough one, but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity over time and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the candidate’s selection processes in Akwa-Ibom State.”

The former lawmaker and Minister added that his resignation from APC will not in any way affect his service to the people of Akwa-Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

