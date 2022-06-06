Owo: PDP deputy national chairman, Arapaja condemns attack, says nowhere safe in Nigeria

By Paul Omorogbe
Taofeek Arapaja

Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has condemned the attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State which led to the death of tens of worshippers and others injured, saying this attack has confirmed that nowhere is safe anymore in this country.

Arapaja stated this while reacting to the shocking incident in a release made available to newsmen by his Personal Assistant, Ibrahim Bamitale, condoling with the victims’ families, the Ondo State Government and entire citizens in the State.

According to the release, “Hearing the news of the terror attack saddens our heart and stands condemned as this shows that nowhere in the country is safe for citizens to live.

This deadly attack shows that we still have a long way to go on security in our dearest country.I would implore the State, Federal Government, and other concerned security agencies to fish out perpetrators of this dastardly act as we can’t continue to live in palpable fear.

“Our prayers are therefore with those who lost their loved ones and with the state government at these trying times.”

Arapaja further wished those injured during the attack a rapid and quick recovery and pray that such tragedy will never befall anywhere in Nigeria again, adding that all hands must be on deck to forestall future occurrences as security is the responsibility of all.

 

