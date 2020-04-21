Akinjide used his rich experience in law to serve Nigeria, humanity, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday said the president condoled with family members, friends, professional and political associates of the legal icon, who made remarkable impact on the country as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic, and member of Judicial Systems Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

The statement noted that President Buhari joined the Olubadan of Ibadan, Nigerian Bar Association and entire judiciary in mourning the legal luminary, affirming that he used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.