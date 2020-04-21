Afenifere mourns, describes  Akinjide as brilliant attorney with forensic knowledge of the law

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has mourned the death of former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, who passed on at the age of 88, saying he would always be remembered as a brilliant attorney with forensic knowledge of the law.

Afenifere said this in its condolence message issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

The group said with the death, the ”bell has tolled” for the elder statesman “after a full length,” saying Akinjide had played his part in this game of life, even as it prayed God to grant his soul eternal repose and protect the family he left behind.

Afenifere, while bidding the deceased and erudite lawyer “good night,” equally prayed that God grants him all the rest that he needs and deserves.

Text of the message reads:

“The bell has tolled for Chief Richard Akinjide after a full length. We pray that God will grant his soul eternal repose and protect the family he has left behind.

“He would always be remembered as a brilliant attorney with forensic knowledge of the law.

“He has played his part in this game of life and may he get all the rest that he needs and deserves. Good night from all of us in Afenifere.”