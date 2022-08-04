Akin Alabi empowers 500 business owners in Egbeda/Ona Ara

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi has disclosed that Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) remains Nigeria only messiah who can rescue the country from the present storm bedeviling it at the moment.

Alabi made this known yesterday during this month’s special empowerment program for members of his constituents.

The lawmaker disclosed that as the country gears up for the transition of power in 2023, Nigerians must put away all bias and sentiments making rounds about the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as he remains the best amongst all the candidates, putting into consideration his capacity, audacity and network, large enough to bring a positive turn around to Nigeria.

Alabi noted that aside that fact that he remains a loyal member of the ruling party, it’s no gainsaying that Tinubu is the only one that can reposition and bring the positive change Nigerians are clamoring for.

While emphasizing that the issue in Nigeria is not cosmetic but a systemic one, which needs a systemic approach, he said that the failure of the system remains the main problem, hence, the need for a change of constitution.

Alabi explained that the process as clamored for goes beyond the National Assembly, adding that it “is not something anybody can do because it’s a very tedious process from the National Assembly to all the various state Houses of Assembly across the federation. It’s not like an electoral act that can be done at the National Assembly, the constitution has to go to all the various houses of assemblies.

Meanwhile, he said the APC presidential candidate’s track record speaks volume, “before you can build bridges across the federation both north and the south, you need someone with the capacity, sagacity, and network of an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

While speaking about the special empowerment program where 500 beneficiaries got N50,000 as support fund, he disclosed that this month’s edition is different, having responded to the request and clamour of his constituents who called for the inclusion of male gender in the empowerment scheme which happens monthly.

Moreover, he promised the that he will not relent in spreading the dividends of democracy amongst his constituents and the delivery of his service to humanity.

