Akeredolu threatens to sack any disloyal aide

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, inaugurated four newly-appointed Commissioners, charging them to avoid any act of disloyalty and the trust reposed in them.

Speaking during the inauguration, Akeredolu said he would not hesitate to sack any of his aides who displayed any acts of disloyalty, saying this administration will not tolerate disloyalty under any guise from any of his appointees.

He said his administration would not hesitate to sack any disloyal appointee and described the four new Commissioners as loyal and trustworthy aides.

According to him, “We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch. We will not allow it to fester. There will be no room for an explanation because the choices I made are deliberate.

“My resolve to bring you back underscore the importance of the quality of services you rendered in our first term. Our people are expecting a lot. It behoves on us to sustain the level of excellence.”

Akeredolu said “Public Service is the highest form of calling. It is a great privilege to be considered worthy in an environment that prides itself on the vast availability of talents. It is treason to betray this sacred trust for any reason.

“Anyone invited to participate in the discharge of this onerous task must regard himself extremely lucky. Adequate recompense for trust is unalloyed loyalty.

“Our administration will discourage recklessness, disloyalty and all acts which interrogate any claims to decency and propriety.”

Akeredolu also charged members of their families and friends not to mount unnecessary pressures on them, saying mounting pressure on the new appointees will distract them from discharging their duties diligently.

The new commissioners include; Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald (Commissioner for Information), Mr Wale Akinterinwa (Commissioner for Finance), Sir Charles Titiloye (Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General) and Engr Aminu Raimi Olayiwola (Commissioner for Works).

The governor hinged their “return and choice and quick resolve to bring them back, so soon after the dissolution of the State Executive Council, underscores the importance attached to the quality of the services rendered to the State in our first term. The impact of their interventions was felt, hence the recall.

“We need an efficient and confident Commissioner in the saddle as we proceed with deliberate and assured speed.

“The people deserve to know how their affairs are being handled by their representatives. It is expedient to reiterate the fact that all ministries and agencies of government are important.

” All public officials will be expected to put in their best in the service of the people. On this, there will be no compromise.

“The new commissioners are enjoined to continue from where they stopped. Much is expected from them still.

“Our administration will continue to encourage all public officials to perform optimally. Only those who are ready to serve indeed will be engaged.

“We shall be demanding extreme diligence. We will not condone mischief and all acts which mock distractions. They should remain focused on the collective goal set by this administration for maximum positive impact.”

The governor said the newly inaugurated commissioners are to resume duties immediately at the ministries where they served in his first term.

